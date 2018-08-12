Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

SOT.UN stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.48 and a 1 year high of C$8.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately four million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.

