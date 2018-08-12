Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Position Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 24.0% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 29.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 38,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,003.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions opened at $93.09 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

