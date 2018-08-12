Skycoin Price Down 25.5% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00045034 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, C2CX, Binance and Iquant. Skycoin has a market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $354,202.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016146 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00301116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00188799 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000152 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, Iquant, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

