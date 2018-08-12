Sito Mobile (SITO) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News stories about Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sito Mobile earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.1112210383653 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Sito Mobile traded down $0.03, hitting $2.14, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -1.14. Sito Mobile has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Sito Mobile had a negative return on equity of 90.57% and a negative net margin of 38.36%. equities analysts anticipate that Sito Mobile will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SITO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sito Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Sito Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

