SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply opened at $91.96 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.07). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Ketter sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $281,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $786,453.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $141,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,575 shares of company stock valued at $18,366,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 459.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 154,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 126,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 270.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 52.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

