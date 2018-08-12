Signition LP Invests $436,000 in Evergy (EVRG)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $5,257,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $9,297,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $13,197,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $4,818,000.

Shares of Evergy opened at $57.68 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evergy has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

