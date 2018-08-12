Signition LP Invests $363,000 in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Stock

Signition LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 420,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 188,723 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 254,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,523,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $136.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

MAN stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

