Signature Financial Management Inc. Buys 73,814 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Signature Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 572.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,707 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,814 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Signature Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signature Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $308,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,540,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,723 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,732,240 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $319,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,149 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 827.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,723,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $248,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

Shares of Microsoft opened at $109.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $844.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $71.28 and a 52-week high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

