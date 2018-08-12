Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 530,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. ValuEngine lowered Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

