Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 73,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,964.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

Shares of Microchip Technology opened at $87.41 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

