Shutterfly (SFLY) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shutterfly earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.4988540574329 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFLY. BidaskClub lowered Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shutterfly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SFLY stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Shutterfly has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.96. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $443.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. sell-side analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterfly news, VP Jason Sebring sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $293,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $293,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $444,793.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,219 shares of company stock worth $12,862,651. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

