Short Interest in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Grows By 18.6%

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,912,301 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 13th total of 13,416,106 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,058,841 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paypal from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paypal from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Shares of Paypal opened at $87.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Paypal has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,546.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $481,857.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,510 shares of company stock valued at $14,083,194 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 122.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Paypal by 160.6% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 165.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

