Short Interest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NAVB) Drops By 2.1%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,929 shares, a decrease of 2.1% from the July 13th total of 5,180,659 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,608 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals opened at $0.14 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 688.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

