Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Decreases By 3.2%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,856,107 shares, a decrease of 3.2% from the July 13th total of 5,017,319 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,258,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Gran Tierra Energy opened at $3.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.61.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.78 million. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 446,849 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,095,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,387,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $15,212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 744,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

