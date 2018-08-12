Short Interest in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Decreases By 18.4%

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,627,783 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 13th total of 10,566,790 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 536,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

In other news, CFO Thomas Reeg acquired 1,500 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.03 per share, for a total transaction of $64,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,270,529.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,300. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,419,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,415,000 after purchasing an additional 475,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

