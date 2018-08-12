Short Interest in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Rises By 2.0%

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,548,504 shares, an increase of 2.0% from the July 13th total of 80,913,024 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,110,654 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

In related news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $324,763,042.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark P. Frissora acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,150. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $108,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $118,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock opened at $9.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.62) EPS. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

