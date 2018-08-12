Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Stake Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

SHG stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.