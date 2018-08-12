Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News articles about Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shenandoah Telecommunications earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 48.308135476926 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shenandoah Telecommunications traded down $1.05, hitting $36.00, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $154.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHEN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 9,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $328,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,016.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Baughman sold 6,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

