ShellCoin (SHELL) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

ShellCoin (CURRENCY:SHELL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, ShellCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ShellCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ShellCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShellCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015814 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00300223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00185580 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000152 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013820 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ShellCoin

ShellCoin’s total supply is 99,026,000 coins. ShellCoin’s official Twitter account is @shell_coin . ShellCoin’s official website is www.shellcoin.org

ShellCoin Coin Trading

ShellCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShellCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShellCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShellCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

