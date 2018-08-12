Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Sharpe Platform Token (CURRENCY:SHP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Sharpe Platform Token token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Qryptos. Sharpe Platform Token has a market cap of $1.77 million and $968.00 worth of Sharpe Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sharpe Platform Token has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015862 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00291354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00184430 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token Token Profile

Sharpe Platform Token’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,180,144 tokens. Sharpe Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @sharpecapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sharpe Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/sharpecapital . The official website for Sharpe Platform Token is sharpe.capital

Buying and Selling Sharpe Platform Token

Sharpe Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpe Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharpe Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharpe Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

