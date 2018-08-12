Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $160,000 Position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 30,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 11.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 279,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 20.2% during the first quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 154,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd opened at $7.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

