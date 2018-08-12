Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.06

Media stories about Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sensus Healthcare earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5695184036668 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Sensus Healthcare traded down $0.31, reaching $7.16, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 35,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,902. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of -1.37.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRTS. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,854 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $81,622.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,561,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,740,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 9,352 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $70,327.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,578,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,869,184.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,657 shares of company stock worth $456,136 over the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

