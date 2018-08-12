Senseonics (SENS) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

“Senseonics’ reported Q2 sales relatively in line with our estimates and Street expectations. That put the focus squarely on observations from the first days of US launch. Early feedback points to doctors quickly becoming comfortable with the procedure and patients enjoying a long-lasting sensor. Additionally, revenue guidance for 2018 was increased by $1M because of additional confidence in both Europe and the US. We see this as a positive following FDA approval. In our view, the only factor hindering US patient and clinician appetite for Eversense is the timing of payor coverage, which we see as an issue of when, not if. We continue to model 2018 sales slightly above the guidance range. Although SENS shares have been weak since the company’s recent financing, we think shares may trade flat to slightly up Thursday with mgmt raising expectations a bit.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SENS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Senseonics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Senseonics has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 406.72% and a negative net margin of 828.76%. Senseonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 980,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $3,941,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,058 over the last three months. 34.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 1,958.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,811,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,387,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 420,358 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,774,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 651,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 106,679 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.