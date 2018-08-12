Senior Housing Properties Trust Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (SNH)

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.31 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH opened at $17.92 on Friday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 737,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,163,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.73%.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

