SendGrid (SEND) versus Momo (MOMO) Critical Survey

SendGrid (NYSE: SEND) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of SendGrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of SendGrid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SendGrid and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SendGrid N/A N/A N/A Momo 24.68% 37.07% 30.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SendGrid and Momo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SendGrid 0 1 6 0 2.86 Momo 0 0 12 0 3.00

SendGrid presently has a consensus target price of $31.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. Momo has a consensus target price of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Momo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than SendGrid.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SendGrid and Momo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SendGrid $111.89 million 13.20 -$6.25 million ($0.19) -167.58 Momo $1.32 billion 6.39 $318.56 million $1.53 27.63

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than SendGrid. SendGrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Momo beats SendGrid on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc. operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Momo

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

