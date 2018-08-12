Seminole Management Co. Inc. Has $38.79 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Seminole Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601,240 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 10.3% of Seminole Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seminole Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,281,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,960,000 after purchasing an additional 641,903 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 607,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 295,100 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America opened at $31.19 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.