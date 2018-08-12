Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,986 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $25,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,683,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,457,000 after acquiring an additional 351,324 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,639,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,937,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,701,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 592,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,560,000 after acquiring an additional 127,645 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust opened at $236.62 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.