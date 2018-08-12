Secure Trust Bank (STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STB. Peel Hunt cut Secure Trust Bank to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.71) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,951 ($25.26) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Secure Trust Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,140.20 ($27.70).

Shares of Secure Trust Bank opened at GBX 1,635 ($21.17) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.36).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in six segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

