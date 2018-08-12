SEB/SH A (SVKEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEB/SH A (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
According to Zacks, “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB provides corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It offers savings account, investment banking, securities brokerage services, loans, pensions and insurance products. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, China, Great Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Russia, Singapore, the United States and internationally. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SEB/SH A from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.
SEB/SH A Company Profile
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.
