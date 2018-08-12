SeaChange International (SEAC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SeaChange International earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.0091899549729 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SeaChange International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Shares of SeaChange International remained flat at $$3.05 during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 48,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,826. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $108.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). SeaChange International had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. equities research analysts predict that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.