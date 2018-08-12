Scientific Games (SGMS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

Scientific Games traded up $0.15, hitting $33.30, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,828,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,011. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, insider Michael Winterscheidt sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $250,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry L. Cottle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $332,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,779.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,594 shares of company stock worth $5,534,762. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 145,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 93.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

