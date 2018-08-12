SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SHNWF) versus ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY) Critical Contrast

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS: SHNWF) and ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 does not pay a dividend. ASSA ABLOY AB/S pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.1% of ASSA ABLOY AB/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and ASSA ABLOY AB/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 0 4 0 0 2.00 ASSA ABLOY AB/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 N/A N/A N/A ASSA ABLOY AB/S 4.44% 16.69% 8.49%

Risk & Volatility

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 $3.24 billion 2.86 $648.68 million $2.87 14.29 ASSA ABLOY AB/S $8.92 billion 2.29 $1.01 billion $0.46 21.10

ASSA ABLOY AB/S has higher revenue and earnings than SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSA ABLOY AB/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB/S beats SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. It launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. The firm also manages hedge for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening solutions in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, security doors, fire doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencing and gates, hardware, and fittings. It also provides secure identity solutions primarily in identity and access management, and contactless identification technology solutions under the HID Global brand to healthcare, education, financial, government, and state institutions; and electronic lock systems, safes, energy management systems, and minibars for hotels and cruise ships under the VingCard and Elsafe product brands. In addition, the company offers entrance automation products and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; docking solutions; hangar doors; gate automation products; and components for overhead sectional doors and sensors. The company offers its products primarily under the ABLOY, ASSA, IKON, Mul-T-Lock, TESA, UNION, Vachette, Yale, Baodean, Guli, Liyi (Shenfei), Interlock, Lockwood, ASSA ABLOY, Besam, Crawford, Megadoor, and Albany brands. The company sells its products through security systems integrators, locksmiths, security installers, building and lock wholesalers, retailers, home improvement stores, hardware and security stores, OEMs, and door and window manufacturers. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.