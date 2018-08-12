Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 544,617 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,368,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544,617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $700,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,430,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 108,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,223,000 after purchasing an additional 130,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd A. Combs bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $115.73 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $401.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

