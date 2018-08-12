Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.91 ($17.34).

FRA SHA opened at €12.02 ($13.98) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

