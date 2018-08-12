SCANA (SCG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at UBS Group

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Shares of SCG stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.18. SCANA has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.45 million. SCANA had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SCANA will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCANA in the 2nd quarter worth $13,802,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of SCANA by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SCANA in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SCANA by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SCANA in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

