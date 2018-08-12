Savara Inc (SVRA) Receives $27.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Savara alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $33,199.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,120.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $63,722.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,055 shares of company stock valued at $569,209 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Savara by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Savara by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,969 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Savara by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Savara by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Savara opened at $11.14 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.28. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts predict that Savara will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.