Sasol Limited (SSL) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Get Sasol alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sasol by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 108,799 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 711,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 92,027 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 349,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

SSL traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $37.69. 212,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,728. Sasol has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.