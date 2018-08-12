Sapiens International (SPNS) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Sapiens International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 12,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,123. The firm has a market cap of $537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 803,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 461,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 590,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

