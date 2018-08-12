Sapien Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Sapien token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Sapien has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $151,283.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapien has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00290934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00185334 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sapien Profile

Sapien’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

