SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock (SNWV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:SNWV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. On average, analysts expect SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNWV opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -2.80. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

