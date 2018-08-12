SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) shares fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.72. 2,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SandRidge Permian Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $147.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.11%. This is a positive change from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Permian Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Permian Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SandRidge Permian Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

