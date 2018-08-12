Sandler O’Neill Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ProAssurance (PRA)

Sandler O’Neill restated their hold rating on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised ProAssurance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.25.

ProAssurance traded up $0.45, hitting $45.05, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 444,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,374. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.62.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $248.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Magnus James Gorrie purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $78,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,855.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,525,000 after buying an additional 1,777,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after buying an additional 70,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,029,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,950,000 after buying an additional 209,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after buying an additional 97,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,464,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

