Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 970.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, May 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.33. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $176.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Sanderson Farms announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

