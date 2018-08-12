San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 15,105 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 65.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in American Water Works by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in American Water Works by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 6,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works opened at $87.64 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.79.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,290,734.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.