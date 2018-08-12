San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $1.68 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,026,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 377,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16,150.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 312,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 311,067 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 527,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 309,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,978,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $2,823,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $1,835,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,245 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy opened at $170.93 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.70 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

