salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Sells $25,608.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $25,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 2nd, John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $24,136.64.

On Thursday, July 19th, John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $25,877.28.

On Thursday, July 12th, John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $25,660.80.

On Thursday, July 5th, John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total value of $24,613.60.

On Thursday, June 28th, John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.06, for a total value of $23,594.56.

On Thursday, June 21st, John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.16, for a total value of $24,492.16.

On Thursday, June 14th, John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $24,112.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $23,856.80.

On Thursday, May 24th, John Victor Roos sold 137 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total value of $17,646.97.

On Thursday, May 17th, John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $18,492.76.

salesforce.com traded down $0.31, hitting $145.51, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,748,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,124. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 160.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.7% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

