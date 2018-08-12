Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Given $8.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Salem Media Group an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SALM. Noble Financial lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 4,365 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $27,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salem Media Group opened at $3.93 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.18. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.65 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

