Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Trading Up -1% After Analyst Upgrade

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sailpoint Technologies traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 19,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 596,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $112,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $399,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,969,816 shares of company stock valued at $456,423,773.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after buying an additional 1,476,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,884,000 after purchasing an additional 848,084 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,749,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 538,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 228,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 720.75.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.