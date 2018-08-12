Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Chairman Jay Sugarman Buys 10,000 Shares

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Chairman Jay Sugarman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $174,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Sugarman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safety Income & Growth alerts:

On Wednesday, May 16th, Jay Sugarman purchased 5,479 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $100,594.44.

On Monday, May 14th, Jay Sugarman purchased 5,530 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $98,599.90.

Shares of Safety Income & Growth opened at $17.14 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $314.10 million, a PE ratio of 95.72 and a beta of 0.05. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. research analysts predict that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,701,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,395 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 407.2% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 706,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the second quarter worth $5,687,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.