Safe Exchange Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,086.00 (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Safe Exchange Coin has a market cap of $30.26 million and $42,086.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Exchange Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00952138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002939 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001652 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00047145 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004432 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Token Profile

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange . The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex . The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io . The official message board for Safe Exchange Coin is safe.exchange

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

